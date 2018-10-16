LONDON — Church of England bishops are calling for urgent action to fix Britain's new comprehensive welfare program, known as universal credit, amid reports that some claimants may lose as much as 2,400 pounds ($3,172) a year.

Universal credit replaces six existing benefits, including housing subsidies and child tax credits, with a single payment. Bishops say that there is evidence of increased demand at food banks in areas where the benefit has been introduced.

The Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, says there must be a "long-term commitment that the social security system will provide enough income for them to afford to feed themselves and their families properly."

The appeal by the bishops comes amid reports that the government is planning to slow down the rollout of the new system.