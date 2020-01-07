BALTIMORE — Jermaine Bishop had 21 points as Norfolk State broke its eight-game road losing streak, rolling past Coppin State 82-59 on Monday night.
Joe Bryant Jr. had 17 points for Norfolk State (6-11, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Spirit Ricks added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kashaun Hicks had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Andrew Robinson had 18 points for the Eagles (4-13, 0-2), who have lost seven straight. Dejuan Clayton added 12 points and Koby Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Norfolk State matches up against Howard on the road on Saturday. Coppin State matches up against Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.
