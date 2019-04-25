MADISON, Wis. — The Diocese of Madison has a new leader.
The diocese said Thursday Bishop Donald Hying has been named by Pope Francis to succeed Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in November. The 58-year-old Hying comes from the diocese in Gary, Indiana where he has served as bishop since January 2015.
Hying was ordained a priest in Milwaukee in 1989. Hying was appointed by Pope Benedict to be the auxiliary bishop of the Milwaukee Archdiocese and was consecrated as bishop in 2011.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Prince
Coming soon from Prince's vault: New 'Originals' album, documentaries and more
Prince's estate is announcing the collection of his performances of songs he wrote for others.
Movies
Bond 25 launches in Jamaica, Rami Malek to play villain
The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's last one as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.
Variety
Bishop Hying returns to Wisconsin to lead Madison diocese
The Diocese of Madison has a new leader.
Movies
Showtime: 18th Tribeca opens in Harlem with 'The Apollo'
The 18th Tribeca Film Festival moved uptown on Wednesday for an opening night that honored an elder New York institution: the Apollo Theater.
National
Power outage hits N Carolina Army base Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina is suffering a widespread power outage.