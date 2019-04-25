MADISON, Wis. — The Diocese of Madison has a new leader.

The diocese said Thursday Bishop Donald Hying has been named by Pope Francis to succeed Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in November. The 58-year-old Hying comes from the diocese in Gary, Indiana where he has served as bishop since January 2015.

Hying was ordained a priest in Milwaukee in 1989. Hying was appointed by Pope Benedict to be the auxiliary bishop of the Milwaukee Archdiocese and was consecrated as bishop in 2011.