BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.
Al.com reports the woman filed court documents against 55-year-old Orlando Wilson that were made public before the city announced his departure Wednesday.
Wilson came out of retirement to serve as interim chief two months ago. The mayor's office says he is taking leave to undergo a medical procedure.
The woman filed a request on April 11, requesting an order protecting her and the children from contact with Wilson.
Wilson has neither filed a response nor commented publicly on the claims.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Son found not guilty due to insanity in politician's killing
An Oklahoma man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal stabbing of his father, who was the state's labor commissioner when he died.
National
Average US 30-year mortgage rate rose to 4.47 percent
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed upward this week, slightly worsening affordability for homebuyers.
National
Prosecutor won't name man fatally shot by police in Missouri
Prosecutors say a man shot by suburban Kansas City police in January has died, but they are refusing to say when or release his name.
National
Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.
National
The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial
The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.