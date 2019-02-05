The January edition of the Birding Community E-bulletin has arrived! This month’s IBA News column highlights the introduction of a new WHSRN in Mexico, the Bahía de Lobos. You can also learn about how the government shutdown is affecting birders. As always, you will find your favorite columns including Rarity Focus, Access Matters, and Tip of the Month.

The Birding Community E-Bulletin is an email newsletter concerning birds, birding and bird conservation. Coedited by Paul Baicich and Wayne Petersen, the newsletter is distributed by email at the start of each month and is intended to keep friends and associates abreast of important bird, birding and bird conservation news.