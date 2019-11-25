MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers has completed a visit to Israel.
The eight-day trip which concluded Monday was organized by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the trip allowed for an exchange of ideas and educational experiences.
The 12-member Assembly delegation included both Republican and Democratic leaders.
The group met with elected and civic leaders from Israel and attended educational sessions on water technology, infrastructure, business, education and politics.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Evers signs bill legalizing kids' lemonade stands
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that allows children to legally run lemonade stands.
National
McConnell highlights leadership role in 2020 reelection bid
Setting likely themes for his 2020 reelection bid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that his leadership role in Congress allows Kentucky to "punch above its weight" in national politics.
National
A look at the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher
The war crimes case against a Navy SEAL that drew the attention of President Donald Trump and conservative activists has cost the Secretary of the Navy his job. The prosecution of Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, and a failed attempt to demote him and strip him of his status as a SEAL, is expected to have broad repercussions for the U.S. military. Here's a look at the case:
National
Lobbyist sentenced to 7 years in Arkansas corruption scheme
A lobbyist who pleaded guilty to bribing three former Arkansas state lawmakers, including the governor's nephew, has been sentenced to seven years in prison without parole.
National
Conan the dog gets hero's welcome at White House after raid
A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.