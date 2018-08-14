Surgery is a common way to treat abnormal electrical signals in the heart that cause an irregular heartbeat and raise the risk of stroke — but success rates can be spotty.

A publicly-traded California company called BioSig announced Tuesday that its device to make these "ablation" surgeries more precise, the Pure EP System, has been cleared for sales in the United States.

The Pure EP System will be made by St. Paul-based contract manufacturer Minnetronix and further refined in practice by physician-researchers at the Mayo Clinic.

Atrial fibrillation, the most common heart-rhythm disorder, happens when the heart beats erratically because of errant electric signals originating in specific cells in the heart tissue. "Afib" causes the heart to pump out less oxygenated blood than it should, and can contribute to the formation of clots in the blood that may travel to the brain and cause ischemic stroke.

Electrophysiologists can treat Afib with a procedure called ablation, which intentionally creates scar tissue on the heart to block the Afib-causing signals. Doing so requires the physician to closely monitor electrocardiogram readings in real-time during the ablation procedure. But in practice, these ECG readings can be filled with noise and interference caused by things like other machines in the room.

The Pure EP system is a computer component that works within the larger suite of ablation devices to eliminate the noise from an ECG so the doctor can precisely see the effects of the ablation.

"We can see signals that no one else can," BioSig founder and CEO Kenneth Londoner said. That includes "subtle abnormalities, which today (physicians) may confuse with a phantom signal or noise."

BioSig has been developing and refining the system for over a decade, including years of work with physicians at Mayo Clinic and other major medical centers.

BioSig announced Tuesday that it has received marketing clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for Afib ablation procedures, based on preclinical studies with results published in eight different peer-reviewed papers. Londoner said that as the system begins to be used on human patients, the company and physician-researchers will develop controlled clinical trials to quantify the device's clinical effectiveness over time.

"Our manufacturer, Minnetronix, has produced initial systems that will allow us to enter the market in the U.S. with selected sites," a BioSig spokesman said.

The spokesman said the company partnered with JK Advisors, a San Diego firm led by Charles Austin, a former senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, to prepare for the commercial launch of the Pure EP system.