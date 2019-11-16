Ashton Hickey appreciates some of the advanced features on her iPhone 8, like a camera that shoots high-definition 4K video.

But there’s one she refuses to use: the fingerprint sensor that lets people access their phones with a single touch. Instead, she continually enters her six-digit pass code.

“I can handle typing that in,” said Hickey, a freelance locations coordinator for movies and TV shows. And she wouldn’t ever consider the facial recognition on the latest iPhones. “Like more and more tech, it’s something potentially nefarious, disguised as a way to make our life easier.”

Hickey is one of a small but passionate group of smartphone owners resisting the recent wave of biometric security features, such as Apple’s facial recognition technology and Samsung’s iris and facial scans. Instead, they’re sticking with pass codes or unlock patterns to access their smartphones.

Avoiding commercial biometric security could be an increasingly difficult feat in the future. Smartphone makers are sticking with the tech and say it is faster and safer to use than a pass code alone. Facial recognition as an ID is already being offered to consumers outside of phones, including at airport check-ins, sports stadiums and concerts.

Computer science experts who study biometrics predict there will be more options in the coming years, such as voice or heart-rate detection, signature authentication and even devices that can tell who you are by the way you walk.

But the pass code holdouts say they are worried about people gaining access to their phones through faulty fingerprint or face-detection tools. They fret about the security of their sensitive biometric data, which they fear could fall into the wrong hands. Some say they are concerned about law enforcement access, the trustworthiness of tech companies or normalizing a growing surveillance culture.

“I only have one face and 10 fingers, so my tolerance for theft of that data is extremely low,” said Steve Schott, who works in manufacturing in Colorado. A Galaxy S9+ owner, Schott says he has never used the phone’s biometric options, which include an iris scan, face recognition and fingerprint sensor. He says he doesn’t know where the biometric information goes and who has access to it.

Some recent high-profile blunders by smartphone makers may have contributed to one of the common security fears pass-code loyalists have: that it is easy to trick a ­biometric scanner.

Last month, Google admitted that its new Pixel 4 smartphone was shipped with a face-detection feature that would unlock the phone even when a person’s eyes were closed ­— meaning it might work if they were asleep or even dead. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensors could be tricked with a protective third-party silicon screen cover, opening the phone for anyone with a finger.

In response, Google said it is working on a software update for Pixel 4 phones that will add an option for eye-open unlocking only. Samsung recently released a software update for the Galaxy S10 and other recent devices that it says will address the fingerprint issue.

“Biometrics have problems,” said Andy Adler, a professor of systems and computer engineering at Canada’s Carleton University who specializes in biometrics. “Overall, my opinion is it’s still better than what it’s replacing.”