NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Symantec Corp., down $9.66 to $19.52
The security software maker gave weak forecasts and disclosed an internal investigation.
Yelp Inc., down $3.73 to $44.02
Investors were disappointed with the online business reviews company's forecasts.
Nvidia Corp., down $5.60 to $254.53
The chipmaker had a solid quarter but shed some of its recent gains.
Biogen Inc., up $8.39 to $282.39
Drugmakers rose as President Donald Trump announced a series of proposals to limit drug prices.
TiVo Corp., down 17 cents to $13.88
The digital video recording company took a bigger-than-expected loss and reported weak revenue.
American Express Co., up 4 cents to $101.42
Financial companies fared better than the rest of the market Friday.
Flowserve Corp., down $4.35 to $43.53
The maker of pumps, valves and other parts for oil and gas companies had a mixed first quarter.
Trade Desk Inc., up $22.88 to $75.61
The digital advertising platform company raised its annual forecasts after a strong first quarter.
