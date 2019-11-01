NEW YORK — Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Macy's said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28.
The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC's "Today" show.
Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Billy Porter, TLC, Ozuna set for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Variety
Thousands lose power as severe thunderstorms sweep north
Hundreds of thousands of customers lost power as severe thunderstorms raked the Eastern Seaboard on an atmospheric Halloween night.
National
Pentagon awaits possible Amazon challenge over cloud deal
Amazon must decide soon if it will protest the Pentagon's awarding of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft, with one possible grievance…
Stage & Arts
Arts writer John Townsend, a champion of Twin Cities theater, dies at 60
John Townsend, a prolific Twin Cities arts writer and rights activist who contributed freelance reviews to the Star Tribune and wrote for Lavender, billed as…
TV & Media
Asian shares mixed on new US-China trade jitters
Asian shares were mixed on Friday after investors were spooked by a report that cast doubt on the prospects of a long-term U.S-China trade deal.