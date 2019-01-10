BALTIMORE — Singer Billy Joel will perform at Camden Yards this summer, the first concert to be held at the Orioles' home ballpark since it opened in 1992.
The singer, who turns 70 in May, will take the stage on July 26. Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.
The announcement came Thursday during a news conference in the warehouse adjacent to the ballpark.
It won't be the first time the singer has played outdoors in Baltimore. Joel's performance at M&T Bank Stadium — home of the NFL's Ravens — in July 2015 marked his first stage show in Baltimore since 1977.
Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos expressed hope that Joel's show will be the "first of many" concerts at Camden Yards.
