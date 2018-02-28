WASHINGTON — The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in one of the nation's highest distinctions.

Graham's body will arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday morning, and his family will attend a private ceremony with members of Congress. The public will be invited into the Capitol Rotunda from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. He will lie in honor in the Rotunda for one day.

Graham, known as "America's Pastor," will be the first private citizen to receive the honor since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

The Rotunda is where the country pays tribute to its most important and influential citizens, including a dozen former presidents.

Graham died last week at age 99 in his North Carolina home. His funeral will be held Friday in Charlotte.