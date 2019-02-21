CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Billy Graham Library in North Carolina says it has seen a surge in visitors in the year since its namesake's death.
Citing a blog post on the library's website, WLOS-TV reports that 214,000 people visited the Charlotte complex in 2018, up from 144,000 in 2017. According to the post , visitors came from 55 countries.
Graham died Feb. 21, 2018, at age 99. He's credited with transforming American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.
He's buried on the grounds of the library, alongside his wife, Ruth, in the prayer garden. The library was dedicated in 2007.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat Monkee who attended Carleton, dies at 77
A versatile multi-instrumentalist, he mostly played bass and keyboard for the Monkees.
Music
Kristofferson, Dolly producer Fred Foster died at age 87
Nashville producer Fred Foster, who produced some of Roy Orbison's most popular records and was the first to produce records from Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 87.
Variety
Plea hearing delayed again for suspect in teen's rape, death
A Pennsylvania man who admitted to the rape, murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital for high blood pressure, and his plea hearing was interrupted again.
National
Threat allegations keep Coast Guard officer jailed
A Coast Guard officer suspected of drawing up a hit list of top Democrats and network TV journalists spent hours on his work computer researching the words and deeds of infamous bombers and mass shooters while also stockpiling weapons, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Variety
Official: Oakland waiting for teachers' counteroffer
Teachers in Oakland, California, went on strike Thursday, part of a national wave of discontent by educators over classroom conditions, pay and other issues. Recent walkouts have taken place in West Virginia, Los Angeles and Denver.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.