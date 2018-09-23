Buf_Allen 10 run (Hauschka kick), 10:01.
Buf_FG Hauschka 30, 7:24.
Buf_Croom 26 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 5:09.
Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 12:14.
Buf_FG Hauschka 50, 6:16.
Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 2:59.
A_66,800.
RUSHING_Buffalo, Ivory 20-56, Allen 10-39, M.Murphy 8-33. Minnesota, Boone 2-11, Cousins 2-2, Murray 2-1.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-22-0-196. Minnesota, Cousins 40-55-1-296.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Ivory 3-70, A.Holmes 3-29, Benjamin 3-29, Clay 2-18, Croom 1-26, Z.Jones 1-17, McCloud 1-6, M.Murphy 1-1. Minnesota, Thielen 14-105, Rudolph 5-48, Ham 5-47, Murray 5-30, Treadwell 4-33, Diggs 4-17, Robinson 1-9, Conklin 1-7, Boone 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
WATCH: Zimmer: 'I don't have any doubts about this football team'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the team's 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday, and its quick turnaround before facing the Rams on Thursday night.
Wild
Red Wings use 2nd-period spree to beat Penguins 3-2
Michael Rasmussen, Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Daley scored in a 5:47 span in the second period, and Harri Sateri made 29 saves in the Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
Vikings
Mahomes throws 3 TD passes as Chiefs beat 49ers, 38-27
Patrick Mahomes was flushed from the pocket and scrambled all the way to his left, only to realize that just about everybody wearing a Chiefs helmet was on the opposite side of the field.
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win
A comeback not even Tiger Woods saw coming a year ago.
Vikings
Manning throws 2 TDs as Giants beat Texans 27-22 for 1st win
Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Saquon Barkley added a score as the New York Giants got their first win with a 27-22 victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.