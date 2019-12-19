Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Dec. 9-15 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, Sun. (NBC) Sunday Night NFL Prekick (NBC) NFL: Jets at Baltimore, Thu. (Fox) The OT (Fox) Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) NCIS (CBS) Thursday Night NFL Prekick (Fox) Kennedy Center Honors (CBS) Ellen Great Giveaway (NBC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) The Masked Singer (Fox) Survivor (CBS) Mom (CBS) FBI (CBS) The Neighborhood (CBS) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hollywood' glitters

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.