GB_Graham 3 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 5:15.
GB_A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 11:05.
GB_FG Crosby 52, :00.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 11:13.
GB_FG Crosby 52, 1:55.
A_78,312.
RUSHING_Buffalo, McCoy 5-24, Allen 5-19, Ivory 6-15. Green Bay, A.Jones 11-65, Rodgers 5-31, J.Williams 11-27, Montgomery 5-18.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 16-33-2-151. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-40-1-298.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Clay 4-40, Z.Jones 4-38, McCoy 3-13, Holmes 2-8, Benjamin 1-34, Croom 1-13, Lee 1-5. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-81, Allison 6-80, Graham 3-21, Montgomery 2-56, Valdes-Scantling 1-38, A.Jones 1-17, Kendricks 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
