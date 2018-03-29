Pulled by four children, all chanting "Save Toys 'R' Us," Isaac Larian sat inside a red-and-yellow plastic toy car, holding two tots in his lap, as he maneuvered his way through one of the chain's stores in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old toy magnate and his rambunctious entourage were followed along the worn linoleum floor by a cameraman who captured their every moment.

The object of all this fun and games? A video to promote Larian's "Save Toys 'R' Us" GoFundMe campaign, part of his long-shot effort to keep open hundreds of the chain's stores.

"Toys 'R' Us is like a sick patient on the ICU table, and if you don't operate fast, it's going to die," said Larian, chief executive of Van Nuys, Calif.-based MGA Entertainment, the maker of the popular Bratz doll.

Last week, Larian announced that he was starting a campaign to raise $1 billion to save the stores after the chain's decision to close its 735 stores in the U.S. after it could not agree with its creditors on a restructuring plan. The Wayne, N.J., company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

He didn't have to look far Tuesday for a reminder of how little time he had. Liquidation sales started at all U.S. stores Friday, and outside the San Fernando Valley store hung a large yellow­-and-black temporary sign that said simply, "Going out of business."

Larian figures he has until early May at the latest to get a deal done.

Larian has pledged $100 million of his own money and said he has another $100 million from other undisclosed large investors. Still, he needs hundreds of millions of dollars more to save the 200 to 400 U.S. stores he would like to combine with 82 Canadian stores still in operation — if the bankruptcy court would even approve that request.

Restructuring adviser Larry Perkins noted that the toy chain has been in bankruptcy for months and has been unable to work out a deal to stay in business.

"I'm familiar with virtually all the professionals that are working on the case. The investment bankers are some of the best in the world. If this was a viable alternative, I think they would have uncovered this stone," said Perkins, chief executive of SierraConstellation Partners in Los Angeles.

Plus, there's the issue of GoFundMe donations not being the same as stock.

"If any of his investor friends would want to contribute, they would not contribute on the GoFundMe page," said Andreea Gorbatai, an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business. "They would pitch in for equity, so attention seems like the only thing he's looking to get out of this."

Larian didn't deny that the GoFundMe campaign was a bit of a publicity stunt, but said, "And what's wrong with that?"

He said that since news broke about the campaign late last week he has heard from other large private investors who feel that Toys 'R' Us is worth saving.

"They have not come and said, 'I'm going to give you $100 million or $50 million,' but these are very, very high-net-worth individuals who for them to write a check for $300 million or $400 million is not a problem," Larian said.

Until now, the largest campaign on the GoFundMe platform was for a Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, to provide legal assistance to survivors of workplace sexual harassment. It has raised more than $21.2 million in three months from almost 20,500 donors. Larian has said he wants to raise as much as $800 million on the platform from donors.

Among the items the campaign is offering donors who give $100,000 are a bumper sticker with the campaign's #SaveToysRUs hashtag, a pin, a magnet, a T-shirt and an invite to a local Toys 'R' Us reopening block party.

Although there's no stake offered in the company, the campaign has resonated with fans of the retailer who have far less money. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had attracted a little more than 1,600 people who have donated $49,000 — in addition to the $200 million already given by Larian and his investors. The donations ranged from $5 to $1,000.

A Credit Suisse analyst report earlier this month predicted that Minneapolis-based Target is in the best position to pick up sales from Toys 'R' Us customers.