Days after a billionaire pledged to pay the collective student debt of the entire 2019 Morehouse College graduating class, euphoria was not the only emotion in the air.

On Morehouse's Atlanta campus and beyond, administrators, students and parents — and no shortage of tax and philanthropy experts — have spent the past few days wondering how, exactly, Robert F. Smith, a titan tech investor, would fulfill his promise to 396 graduates. The surprise announcement was an extraordinary gift — and a complicated one.

At the end of a graduation celebration Sunday, Shaquille Lampley returned to his dorm room on campus, opened the computer and stared at his student loan estimates. They totaled more than $200,000 in loans taken out by his mother, covering six years in school.

"I just kept looking at the number and thinking to myself, this would cripple me for life," said Lampley, 24, who earned a degree in sociology. "I am so grateful and still in shock about this gift, and now I have so many questions about how this will be processed."

Among the questions: Are all student loans included? Does the pledge include loans taken out by the graduates' parents? What about gifts from home equity loans?

Expected to run well into the millions of dollars, the pledge will not benefit those who never made it to graduation because their crushing debts forced them to withdraw before they earned a degree.

The college's president, David Thomas, said the college would work out the logistics of the grant soon. "We know that Mr. Smith is going to erase the debt of the 396 students who received diplomas," he said. "What we have not determined yet is the form or mechanism and the details on how this will happen."

The generosity of Smith — the richest black man in America — highlighted the systematic problems of debt in U.S. college education.

Overall, the majority of seniors at four-year colleges — about two-thirds — are carrying student loan debt. In 2017, that average was nearly $29,000, according to an analysis of federal data from the Institute for College Access and Success, a nonprofit advocating affordable higher education. Adjusted for inflation, that same average was about $13,000 in 1996.

The picture for recent black graduates of four-year colleges is worse: These students owe, on average, $7,400 more than their white peers, said research from the Brookings Institution. And over the next few years after graduation, that debt gap, including new graduate school loans, widens to about $25,000.