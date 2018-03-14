PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced a bill to flush outhouses out of the state.

The Providence Journal reports the bill co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Justin Price and Democratic Rep. Arthur Handy would require any outhouse existing as of January 2019 be "abandoned, filled up and destroyed" within one year.

Price says the bill was inspired by former Warwick residents who lived within smelling distance of their neighbor's outhouse. The proposed bill would have the state Department of Environmental Management enforce the ban.

Those who refuse to comply could face up to a $1,000 fine. Outhouses used on the grounds of historical structures would be exempt.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Thursday night.