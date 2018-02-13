LOS ANGELES — The family of Bill Paxton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed the actor's heart surgery shortly before he died.
The suit filed Friday against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleges the surgeon used a "high risk and unconventional surgical approach" that was unnecessary and that he lacked the experience to perform.
Paxton's death certificate says he died Feb. 25, 2017, from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage.
A spokeswoman for the hospital says patient privacy laws forbid her from giving comment on Paxton's case, but nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of its patients.
Paxton starred in the films "Titanic" and "Aliens," and the HBO series "Big Love."
