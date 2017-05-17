NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly is taking up his former Fox News colleague Glenn Beck's offer to work together again.
Variety reports O'Reilly announced on his "No Spin News" podcast that he will have a weekly spot on Beck's radio show. He calls Beck "a good friend" and says the two have a "lively" rapport.
O'Reilly was ousted by Fox News Channel last month amid accusations of sexual harassment that O'Reilly has denied. Beck left the network in 2011 following an advertiser boycott of his program.
Last week, Beck told O'Reilly during an interview on his radio show that he would like him to work for Beck's outlet, The Blaze.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Variety
Fisherman catches mysterious shark jawbone in Mississippi River
"When we saw it coming up, we had no idea what it was," said Joey Piskel, who watched his dad, Joe Piskel, reel it in. "We thought it was a sheep skull or cow jaw until we saw the teeth."
Variety
Miss America Organization tabs new president, CFO
The Miss America Organization on Wednesday promoted two executives to top roles in the group that stages the iconic pageant each year in Atlantic City.
Movies
Music cut from 'La La Land' added back in for concert tour
"La La Land" is getting its overture back.
Stage & Arts
Musical of 'King Kong' to roar on Broadway next year
A musical version of "King Kong" is hoping to make Broadway go bananas.
National
Cracker Barrel settles federal suit over handicapped parking
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has settled a class-action lawsuit brought by a Pittsburgh woman who claimed that handicapped parking spaces at some restaurants are too steep or otherwise violate federal law.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.