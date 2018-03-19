AUSTIN, Texas — Bill Murray took a catnap at the premiere of the film "Isle of Dogs."
Murray voices the canine Boss in Wes Anderson's movie, which was shown Saturday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
Murray read the poem "Dogs" accompanied by a cellist, and joined Anderson and cast members on stage to answer questions from the audience.
But the 67-year-old Murray nodded off when the questions centered on the filmmaking process.
