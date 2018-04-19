Minnesotans have gotten accustomed to spotting Bill Murray around the Twin Cities.

But chances are you’ve never seen the part owner of the St. Paul Saints in his latest incarnation: Classics lover.

On Friday, the celebrated comic hosts “Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds,” an eclectic evening featuring everything from Mark Twain passages to “West Side Story’s" “I Feel Pretty.” For much of the evening, Murray will be backed by cellist Vogler and others playing Bach and Schubert. But you can expect some zanier moments, as well.

During his recent performance in Milwaukee, Murray led the crowd through a rendition of “My Girl” and threw roses into the crowd.

8 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre, $45-$145. Hennepintheatretrust.org.

(Above photo courtesy AP)