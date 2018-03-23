Bill Lunn, a familiar face at KSTP-TV for nearly a decade, has left the station.

"After nearly nine years I am walking out the doors on University Avenue in St. Paul this afternoon for the last time," Lunn posted Thursday on his Facebook page."I have loved covering all things Minnesota. Leaving is bittersweet. In the end we could not figure out a new role for me here. But thank you for all the hundreds of phone calls and emails to the station in support."

Lunn, who attended St. Mary's University in Winona and once worked in Duluth, was reassigned to reporting by KSTP last year after anchoring or co-anchoring various newscasts on the local ABC affiliate.

In his Thursday posting, Lunn said he didn't know what he was going to do next, but that he hoped to stay both in TV news and in Minnesota.