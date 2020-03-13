REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company's board to focus on philanthropy.
Gates was Microsoft's CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.
He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.
The billionaire announced Friday that he's leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.
Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
On eve of Disneyland closure, fun trumps virus fear
Thousands flocked to Disneyland on Friday for glimpses of Mickey and Minnie, a ride on "Ït's a Small World" and a last trip to the Galaxy's Edge before a historically long closure because of the new coronavirus.
National
Despite coronavirus, Trump keeps shaking hands
President Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, can't seem to stop shaking hands -- even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Guitar star Joe Bonamassa cancels his gigs for tonight and Saturday at the Orpheum
The announcement came late this afternoon after Minnesota health officials have recommended a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more due to the coronavirus.
National
Coronavirus travel concerns delay ex-UAW chief's guilty plea
An expected guilty plea to corruption charges by former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has been delayed due to the coronavirus and traveling concerns.
National
The Latest: Oklahoma used half its daily tests on NBA team
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic:Oklahoma used more than half its testing capacity Wednesday to test 58 members of the Utah Jazz basketball organization…