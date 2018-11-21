New Twins manager Rocco Baldelli completed his coaching staff Wednesday by naming 64-year-old Bill Evers the team's major league coach.

Evers has been a major league coach, minor league coach, minor league manager and minor league field coordinator for the Cubs, Yankees and Rays over the past 30 seasons.

He has been Tampa Bay's minor league field coordinator since 2010 after being Joe Maddon's bench coach with the Rays from 2006-07 and a scout for the Rays during 2008-09. He managed Class AAA Durham from 1998-2005.

Evers had a 1,381-1,206 record (.534) as a minor league manager.

New Twins coaches for the 2019 season are third base coach Tony Diaz, first base coach Tommy Watkins, pitching coach Wes Johnson and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Holdovers from Paul Molitor's staff are bench coach Derek Shelton, hitting coach James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez.