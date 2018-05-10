A bill that would make it illegal to hold a cellphone or other electronic device while driving in Minnesota cleared a crucial committee vote Thursday morning after emotional testimony in the House Ways and Means Committee

The "hands-free" bill now heads to the House floor, but its future remains uncertain. The Senate version of the bill remains stuck in committee.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, has said he's "neutral" on the proposal but open to the idea.

Under pressure from advocates, Gazelka posted a poll on Facebook where an overwhelming number of respondents voted in favor of a hands-free measure.

While acknowledging the measure's increasing support, Gazelka still would not commit to bringing the bill to the floor.

"We're trying to decide if it's the right thing in the days we have left," he said last week. Lawmakers must adjourn by May 21.

The bill has the support of law enforcement and Gov. Mark Dayton.

Last week Gazelka acknowledged momentum was growing. "It seems like we're getting a little closer every year, and this could be the year," he said.