Pete and Earl's Excellent Adventure

Through Feb. 24: Danylo Loutchko, one of the creators behind last year's Minnesota Fringe hit "Hamlet but Hamlet's a Chicken," and Jake Mierva launch their Alleged Theatre Company with "The Birds; or Pete and Earl Want WiFi." With a nod to classic stoner comedies, this one riffs not on Shakespeare but Aristophanes' ancient play "The Birds," about two average joes who attempt to pull one over on the gods. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $12-$50, allegedtheatre.com.

Chris Hewitt