DOHA, Qatar — Simone Biles is heading home with a fistful of gold medals.
The American star won the floor exercise at the world gymnastics championships Saturday and added a bronze on balance beam to wrap up a remarkable meet in which she competed while battling a kidney stone.
The Olympic champion won six medals in all at the Aspire Dome, including gold in the team final, the all-around and the vault to go with the bronze on beam as well as a silver medal on uneven bars.
Biles now has 20 career world championships medals, tied with Svetlana Khorkina of Russia for the most by a female gymnast.
