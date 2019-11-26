Biggest November Snowstorm in 9 Years?



Winter is shorter and less frigid than it was for most of the 20th century. Our lakes rarely have safe ice by Thanksgiving any more. But it still snows. Heaven help us if it stops snowing.

According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service an average of 9.3 inches of frozen water fell on MSP every November from 1981 and 2010. The last time we saw average snowfall in November was 2014. The last time a single storm dropped over 6 inches of snow in November was November 13, 2010 (7.7 inches).

Warnings are posted for what may become the biggest November snowstorm at in 9 years. Flakes start to fly by late afternoon (metro area) and keep falling until midday Wednesday. By then a swath of 5-10 inches may have fallen from Mankato and Rochester into the Twin Cities.

You might want to get out of Dodge this morning, or wait until later Wednesday, when roads will be slushy, but passable.

A second storm arrives with an icy mix Thursday into Saturday, with more plowable snow by Sunday.

Deep breaths!

European Solution. The 18z Monday ECMWF run showed 7-8" amounts for the metro, eerily similar to NOAA NAM and GFS. Not a slam dunk, but when models agree our confidence levels go up a few notches. Map: WeatherBell.

3 KM NAM: 6-9" Metro. NOAA's high-resolution 3 KM NAM model suggests only the Red River Valley and far northern Minnesota will escape accumulating snow with today's storm, a rough metro average in the 6-9" range. Map: pivotalweather.com.

Bitter Air Evaporates (for now). Last week ECMWF and GFS brought a shot of truly arctic air into Minnesota the first week of December. Latest model runs pull back on the numbing air with temperatures only a few degrees below average next week. ECMWF: WeatherBell.

Milder Pacific Flow Second Week of December. Not sure how long tonight's snow will stick around, after looking at what NOAA's GFS model is predicting roughly 2 weeks out - a wind flow from Seattle vs. Alberta, which may translate into 30s, even a shot at 40F as we sail into mid-December.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, November 25th, 2019:

A winter storm is shaping up for the beginning and middle of the week, impacting areas like the Rockies today through Tuesday and working its way into the upper Midwest as we head later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Areas like Cheyenne and Denver could see 10-18” of snow through Tuesday, with the heaviest snow falling tonight into early Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in place.

As you move into the upper Midwest, heavy snow will be likely Tuesday Night into Wednesday, with snowfall amounts of at least 5-10” possible for areas like Sioux Falls and the Twin Cities.

Strong wind gusts are expected along with the snow, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph possible causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A second storm system will start to impact the western United States Tuesday, bringing strong winds, heavy snow, and the potential of flooding rains. That system will move into the Plains after Thanksgiving, bringing issues to the region through the weekend.

Pre-Thanksgiving Snowstorm. As an area of low pressure develops in the Rockies and pushes out into the central United States and eventually Great Lakes through the middle of the week, heavy snow is expected on the northern and western sides of the system. This snow will start in areas like Denver later today lasting through midday Tuesday, with snow expanding to the western Great Lakes late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches And Warnings. Ahead of this system, numerous Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued from the Rockies to the upper Midwest. In Denver, the Winter Storm Warning is in place from 8 PM tonight to 5 PM Tuesday for 8-16” of snow and wind gusts to 40 mph. In the Twin Cities, the Winter Storm Watch is in place from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for at least 6” of snow and wind gusts to 35 mph.

Potential Snow Totals. Some of the heaviest projected snowfall totals will occur across portions of Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska, where 10-18” of snow could fall. This would include areas like Denver and Cheyenne, with most of the snow falling tonight into Tuesday. From the Central Plains into the upper Midwest, snow of at least 5-10” is expected to fall, with most of it occurring Tuesday into Wednesday. This snow will cause travel troubles across the region through the middle of the week.

Strong Wind Gusts Expected. Strong winds are also expected to develop with this system across the mid-section of the nation. In areas where snow is expected, wind gusts of at least 35-40 mph will help to blow the snow around, lowering the visibility and make travel even more difficult. There is even the potential for blizzard conditions. Across portions of the southern U.S., wind gusts of 60-65 mph will be possible on Tuesday.

High Wind Watches. Due to the potential of strong winds Tuesday across portions of the Southern Plains, High Wind Watches are in place. These winds could also lead to quickly spreading grass fires if any are sparked.

Second Storm Into The Weekend. Another potential potent storm waits as we head toward Friday and Saturday, bringing another dose of snow and strong winds with it to portions of the upper Midwest. It is too early for many details, but note that the weather is expected to stay active across the region as we head into the holiday weekend.

Major Impacts Out West From That Second System. While we wait for that system to reach the Midwest later this week, it will bring heavy rain and snow to portions of the West Coast Tuesday into Wednesday. Portions of southwestern Oregon could see wind gusts of 70-80 mph, with up to 4 feet of snow possible in the Sierras. Heavy rain will also be a concern in southern California, where 1-2” could impact areas like San Diego and cause flash flooding.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

