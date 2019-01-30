Hidden in the woods in rural North Carolina stands an 8-foot-tall creature with what appears to be luscious black fur, flared nostrils and abdominal muscles that would put the Terminator to shame.

It looks hostile, holding a giant branch. And when its eyes are caught in the headlight beams from approaching — and unsuspecting — drivers, those peepers glow blood red.

Perhaps that's why people have been calling the Davie County Animal Shelter in Mocksville, N.C., to report a sighting of Bigfoot.

It is, in fact, a statue. But when animal control began receiving multiple calls a day from alarmed drivers, it decided to set things straight.

"This handsome fellow stands on Pine Ridge Rd. in Mocksville," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "If you are traveling this road at night, please be advised that the eyes appear to glow. If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature. Thank you."

Lisa Nielson, with the Davie County Animal Shelter, said that officers were getting several calls a night about a creature on private property near a country road about 60 miles southwest of Charlotte. Each time, she said, officers had to explain that it was simply a chain-saw carving that was likely made to resemble the hairy, apelike creature famous from folklore.

Nielson said that the callers also commented about the red, glowing eyes — which turned out to be red marbles that reflect cars' headlights.

Nielson said she posted the message on Facebook so that people would not keep calling with nonemergency matters. The post drew dozens of comments, with people making light of the unusual situation.

"I'm kind of diggin' those 6-pack abs on Sasquatch," one person wrote.

"If I wasn't already married ... " another said.

"We're just blown away by the response," said Nielson. "We try to have a lot of fun with our Facebook page, but we never expected this."