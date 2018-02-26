BIG TEN WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

No television for Wednesday-Friday games

WEDNESDAY • FIRST ROUND

G1: #13 Wisconsin vs. #12 Northwestern, 12:30 pm

G2: #14 Illinois vs. #11 Penn State, 2:55 pm

THURSDAY • SECOND ROUND

G3: #9 Rutgers vs. #8 Purdue, 11 am

G4: G1 winner vs. #5 Iowa, 1:25 pm

G5: #10 Michigan State vs. #7 Indiana, 5:30 pm

G6: G2 winner vs. #6 Michigan, 7:55 pm

FRIDAY • QUARTERFINALS

G7: G3 winner vs. #1 Ohio State, 11 am

G8: G4 winner vs. #4 Gophers, 1:25 pm

G9: G5 winner vs. #2 Maryland, 5:30 pm

G10: G6 winner vs.#3 Nebraska, 7:55 pm

SATURDAY • SEMIFINALS

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 pm (BTN)

G12: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 7:30 pm (BTN)

SUNDAY • CHAMPIONSHIP

G13: Semifinal winners, 6 pm (ESPN2)