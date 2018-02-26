BIG TEN WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
No television for Wednesday-Friday games
WEDNESDAY • FIRST ROUND
G1: #13 Wisconsin vs. #12 Northwestern, 12:30 pm
G2: #14 Illinois vs. #11 Penn State, 2:55 pm
THURSDAY • SECOND ROUND
G3: #9 Rutgers vs. #8 Purdue, 11 am
G4: G1 winner vs. #5 Iowa, 1:25 pm
G5: #10 Michigan State vs. #7 Indiana, 5:30 pm
G6: G2 winner vs. #6 Michigan, 7:55 pm
FRIDAY • QUARTERFINALS
G7: G3 winner vs. #1 Ohio State, 11 am
G8: G4 winner vs. #4 Gophers, 1:25 pm
G9: G5 winner vs. #2 Maryland, 5:30 pm
G10: G6 winner vs.#3 Nebraska, 7:55 pm
SATURDAY • SEMIFINALS
G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 pm (BTN)
G12: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 7:30 pm (BTN)
SUNDAY • CHAMPIONSHIP
G13: Semifinal winners, 6 pm (ESPN2)
