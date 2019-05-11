Where: Bloomington, Ind.

At stake: Automatic NCAA bid

TV: Big Ten Network

Thursday’s first round

G1: #5 Wisconsin 7, #12 Iowa 4

G2: #9 Illinois 9, #8 Nebraska 4

G3: #7 Indiana 4, #10 Penn St. 2

G4: #11 Purdue 4, #6 Rutgers 3

Friday’s quarterfinals

G5: #5 Wisconsin 10, #4 Ohio State 1 (6)

G6: #1 Michigan 1, #9 Illinois 0

G7: #2 Northwestern 2, #7 Indiana 0

G8: #3 Gophers 4, #11 Purdue 3

Saturday’s semifinals/final

G9: Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 8 a.m.

G10: Northwestern vs. Gophers, 10:30 a.m.

G11: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.