Where: Bloomington, Ind.
At stake: Automatic NCAA bid
TV: Big Ten Network
Thursday’s first round
G1: #5 Wisconsin 7, #12 Iowa 4
G2: #9 Illinois 9, #8 Nebraska 4
G3: #7 Indiana 4, #10 Penn St. 2
G4: #11 Purdue 4, #6 Rutgers 3
Friday’s quarterfinals
G5: #5 Wisconsin 10, #4 Ohio State 1 (6)
G6: #1 Michigan 1, #9 Illinois 0
G7: #2 Northwestern 2, #7 Indiana 0
G8: #3 Gophers 4, #11 Purdue 3
Saturday’s semifinals/final
G9: Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 8 a.m.
G10: Northwestern vs. Gophers, 10:30 a.m.
G11: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
