Big Ten’s best-paid assistants

The 20 highest-paid Big Ten football assistant coaches in 2019, according to USA Today:

1. Don Brown, Michigan $1.5 mil.

2. Josh Gattis, Michigan $1.1 mil.

Greg Mattison, Ohio State $1.1 mil.

4. Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin $961,866

5. Jeff Hafley, Ohio State $950,000

Mike Yurcich, Ohio State $950,000

Kevin Wilson, Ohio State $950,000

8. Larry Johnson, Ohio State $900,000

9t. Erik Chinander, Nebraska $800,000

9t. Phil Parker, Iowa $800,000

9t. Scottie Montgomery, Md. $800,000

9t. Rod Smith, Illinois $800,000

9t. Kalen DeBoer, Indiana $800,000

14. Brian Ferentz, Iowa $775,000

15. Joe Rudolph, Wisconsin $770,200

16. Mike Tressel, Michigan St. $725,000

17. Kirk Ciarrocca, Gophers $720,000

18. Troy Walters, Nebraska $700,000

19. Brent Pry, Penn State $693,503

20. Nick Holt, Purdue $670,000