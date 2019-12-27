Big Ten’s best-paid assistants
The 20 highest-paid Big Ten football assistant coaches in 2019, according to USA Today:
1. Don Brown, Michigan $1.5 mil.
2. Josh Gattis, Michigan $1.1 mil.
Greg Mattison, Ohio State $1.1 mil.
4. Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin $961,866
5. Jeff Hafley, Ohio State $950,000
Mike Yurcich, Ohio State $950,000
Kevin Wilson, Ohio State $950,000
8. Larry Johnson, Ohio State $900,000
9t. Erik Chinander, Nebraska $800,000
9t. Phil Parker, Iowa $800,000
9t. Scottie Montgomery, Md. $800,000
9t. Rod Smith, Illinois $800,000
9t. Kalen DeBoer, Indiana $800,000
14. Brian Ferentz, Iowa $775,000
15. Joe Rudolph, Wisconsin $770,200
16. Mike Tressel, Michigan St. $725,000
17. Kirk Ciarrocca, Gophers $720,000
18. Troy Walters, Nebraska $700,000
19. Brent Pry, Penn State $693,503
20. Nick Holt, Purdue $670,000