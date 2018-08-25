Four decades, two honors
The Gophers are tied with Wisconsin for the least number of Big Ten QB honors for the 10 schools existing through this entire era. Here’s a look at the number of different All-Big-Ten quarterback selections, per school, since 1977 (this includes AP, UPI, coaches and media selections, including third-team honors that began in 2015):
Ohio State 11
Michigan 11
Iowa 7
Illinois 7
Indiana 5
Purdue 5
Northwestern 5
Michigan State 4
Penn State (joined in 1993) 4
Minnesota 2
Wisconsin 2
Nebraska (joined 2011) 1
Rutgers (joined 2014) 0
Maryland (joined 2014) 0
