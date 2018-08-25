Four decades, two honors

The Gophers are tied with Wisconsin for the least number of Big Ten QB honors for the 10 schools existing through this entire era. Here’s a look at the number of different All-Big-Ten quarterback selections, per school, since 1977 (this includes AP, UPI, coaches and media selections, including third-team honors that began in 2015):

Ohio State 11

Michigan 11

Iowa 7

Illinois 7

Indiana 5

Purdue 5

Northwestern 5

Michigan State 4

Penn State (joined in 1993) 4

Minnesota 2

Wisconsin 2

Nebraska (joined 2011) 1

Rutgers (joined 2014) 0

Maryland (joined 2014) 0