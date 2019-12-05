Indiana (8-0, 0-0) vs. Wisconsin (4-4, 0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Wisconsin meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Indiana finished with eight wins and 13 losses, while Wisconsin won 15 games and lost seven.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers has averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Brad Davison has put up 11 points and four rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 61.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 20 assists on 56 field goals (35.7 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game.