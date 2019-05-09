BIG TEN OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday-Sunday | Iowa City

TV/livestream: FloTrack will provide live coverage of the meet on Friday (noon), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) at www.flotrack.org/events.

BTN will show taped coverage May 15 at 6 p.m.

Gophers to watch: The Gophers women return one defending Big Ten champion, Temi Ogunrinde, who holds Big Ten and school records in the hammer throw (221 feet, 3 inches). Other contenders include Kiley Sabin (shot put and discus), the conference runner-up in shot put last season, and Rachel Schow (100- and 400-meter hurdles).

• The Gophers men are led by Obsa Ali, the defending Big Ten and NCAA champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Ali broke his own school record last week with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (8:31.15) and also will run in the 5,000. Alec Basten will compete in the same two events; like Ali, he is among the NCAA's fastest steeplechasers this spring. Kieran McKeag and Jon Nerdal (hammer throw) have top-25 performances this season.

RACHEL BLOUNT