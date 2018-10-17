“We should have measured.’’

That’s the comment P.J. Fleck received from the Big Ten office after the Gophers coach contacted the league about a questionable fourth-down spot during Minnesota’s 30-14 loss at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

With the Gophers leading 7-3 in the first quarter, Ohio State faced fourth-and-2 from the Minnesota 44. Running back Mike Weber was given credit for a 3-yard gain, though the ball was spotted ahead of where Weber was down. On the next play, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin for a 10-7 OSU lead.

“I’m checking with the official, and he’s like, ‘No way, no way.’ Almost like, ‘Leave me alone,’ ’’ Fleck said Tuesday during his KFXN-FM Radio show. “… We turned it into the officials, and they said, ‘Yes, we should have measured.’

“They came back and basically said, ‘We’re sorry.’ ’’

Depth chart changes

The Gophers revised their depth chart for Saturday’s game at Nebraska, and the biggest change was at defensive tackle. O.J. Smith, who missed the Ohio State game because of a head injury, is not listed. Replacing him are true freshman Jamaal Teague and junior Royal Silver with an “or’’ designation as starter. Other changes among starters: Winston DeLattiboudere, a junior, shares an “or’’ designation at defensive end with redshirt freshman Esezi Otomewo; and sophomore Ko Kieft has an “or’’ designation at tight end with redshirt freshman Jake Paulson.

True freshman cornerback Terell Smith, who missed the Ohio State game because of a head injury, still is listed as a starter.

Getting a look

Brevyn Spann-Ford, a 6-7, 260-pound true freshman tight end from St. Cloud, played in the season opener against New Mexico State but hasn’t since. Fleck wants to get him more experience. “I can’t wait to play him,’’ Fleck said. “I’m expecting a lot because I like the way he plays, but we’ve got to be able to get him used to playing before next year.’’

U on deck, ‘Bear’ says

ESPN’s “College GameDay’’ will visit Washington State for the first time on Saturday, when the No. 25 Cougars are host to No. 12 Oregon. That leaves 11 Power Five programs that haven’t been host to “GameDay.” Chris Fallica, the researcher known as “The Bear’’ on the show, on Twitter listed in order the teams that he believes will be then next first-timers to host: Iowa State, Minnesota, Maryland, Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest, California, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas and Rutgers.