INDIANAPOLIS -- The Big Ten announced that no fans will be allowed to its winter and spring sports competitions, including the men’s basketball tournament, starting with Thursday’s second day of competition in Indianapolis.

Fans were permitted to attend Wednesay’s men’s basketball games tournament games, including the Gophers vs. Northwestern.

The Big Ten said attendance will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The conference’s statement said: “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

“It is important that any person attending a Big Ten sporting event consult the following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”