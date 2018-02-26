BIG TEN MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Madison Square Garden, New York

Wednesday-Friday games televised on BTN

WEDNESDAY • FIRST ROUNd

G1: #13 Illinois vs. #12 Iowa, 4:30 pm

G2: #14 Rutgers vs. #11 Gophers, 7 pm

THURSDAY • SECOND ROUND

G3: #9 Wisconsin vs. #8 Maryland, 11 am

G4: G1 winner vs. #5 Michigan, 1:30 pm

G5: #10 Northwestern vs. #7 Penn State, 5:30 pm

G6: G2 winner vs. #6 Indiana, 8 pm

FRIDAY • QUARTERFINALS

G7: G3 winner vs. #1 Michigan State, 11 am

G8: G4 winner vs. #4 Nebraska, 1:30 pm

G9: G5 winner vs. #2 Ohio State, 5:30 pm

G10: G6 winner vs.#3 Purdue, 8 pm

SATURDAY • SEMIFINALS

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 1 pm (Ch. 4)

G12: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 3:30 pm (Ch. 4)

SUNDAY • CHAMPIONSHIP

G13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm (Ch. 4)