Conference tournament
Bankers Life Fieldhouse • Indianapolis
First 10 games on BTN; last three on Ch. 4
WEDNESDAY • FIRST ROUND
G1: #12 Gophers vs. #13 N’western, 5 p.m.
G2: #11 Indiana #14 Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY • SECOND ROUND
G3: #8 Rutgers vs. #9 Michigan, 11 a.m.
G4: #5 Iowa vs. G1 winner, 1:25 p.m.
G5: #7 Ohio State vs. #10 Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
G6: #6 Penn State vs. G2 winner, 7:55 p.m.
FRIDAY • QUARTERFINALS
G7: #Wisconsin vs. G3 winner, 11 a.m.
G8: #4 Illinois vs. G4 winner, 1:25 p.m.
G9: #2 Michigan St. vs. G5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
G10: #3 Maryland vs. G6 winner, 7:55 p.m.
SATURDAY • SEMIFINALS
Game 11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, noon
Game 12: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 2:25 p.m.
SUNDAY • CHAMPIONSHIP
Game 13: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.