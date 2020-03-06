1. Michigan State (21-9, 13-6)

Xavier Tillman, who could be the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, is coming off a 23-point, 15-rebound game in a comeback win at Penn State.

2. Maryland (23-7, 13-6)

3. Wisconsin (20-10, 13-6)

4. Illinois (20-10, 12-7)

5. Ohio State (21-9, 11-8)

The Buckeyes beat Illinois on Thursday on Senior Night to win their fourth straight game and their ninth in their last 11 tries.

6. Penn State (21-9, 11-8)

The Nittany Lions will make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011, but they have let a few games slip away, including blowing a 19-point lead vs. Michigan State.

7. Iowa (20-10, 11-8)

8. Michigan (19-11, 10-9)

9. Rutgers (19-11, 10-9)

Even with an impressive turnaround this season, the Scarlet Knights could sweat it out on Selection Sunday with a 1-8 record away from home.

10. Indiana (19-11, 9-10)

11. Purdue (16-14, 9-10)

Can the Boilermakers be the 11th team to jump into the NCAA tournament projections? They’ll likely need to win a couple games in the Big Ten tournament.

12. Gophers (13-16, 7-12)

13. Northwestern (7-22, 2-17)

14. Nebraska (7-23, 2-17)