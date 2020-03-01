Big Ten quarterfinals
Pairings for the best-of-three series next week (dates TBA):
#5 seed Notre Dame at #4 Gophers
#6 seed Michigan State at #3 Michigan
#7 seed Wisconsin at #2 Ohio State
Top-seeded Penn State has a bye and will play the lowest advancing seed in the single-elimination semifinals on March 14.
Wild
Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots.
Gophers
Jackson, Manigault help New Mexico beat Utah State 66-64
Vance Jackson scored 17 points and drew a crucial foul Saturday night to help New Mexico knock off Utah State 66-64.
Gophers
UCLA surges, beats Arizona 69-64 for 7th straight win
A mere six weeks ago, UCLA was 8-9 and in last place in the Pac-12 standings.
Lynx
Lynx re-sign Cecilia Zandalasini
Cecilia Zandalasini, a 23-year-old Italian, re-signed with the Lynx, the team announced Saturday. She missed the 2019 season playing for her national team."We are…
Wild
Sharks hand Penguins 6th straight loss, 5-0
Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th career shutout and the San Jose Sharks sent the Pittsburgh Penguins to their first six-game losing streak in eight years with a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.