Michigan at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)

This meeting between two of the East's better teams is not worth tuning into just for the matchup. Penn State's whiteout games are an electric atmosphere with more than 100,000 fans. All teams wish they could recreate that.

Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Not many thrilling matchups this week, but this game provides Iowa a chance to bounce back from two consecutive close losses to good teams, while Purdue is coming off a much-needed big victory after its own losing streak.

MEGAN RYAN