Big Ten teams' season openers

THURSDAY

Gophers vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY

Michigan State vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY

Illinois vs. Kent State, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Rutgers vs. Texas State, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Maryland vs. Texas (in D.C.), 11 a.m. (FS1)

Ohio State vs. Oregon State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 5)

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Penn State vs. Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m. (Ch. 4)

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Nebraska vs. Akron, 7 p.m. (Ch. 9)