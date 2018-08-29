Big Ten teams' season openers
THURSDAY
Gophers vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY
Michigan State vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY
Illinois vs. Kent State, 11 a.m. (BTN)
Rutgers vs. Texas State, 11 a.m. (BTN)
Maryland vs. Texas (in D.C.), 11 a.m. (FS1)
Ohio State vs. Oregon State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 5)
Iowa vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Penn State vs. Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m. (Ch. 4)
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 11)
Nebraska vs. Akron, 7 p.m. (Ch. 9)
