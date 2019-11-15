Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Should Wisconsin lose on the road to mediocre Nebraska, the Gophers will likely know before they take the field at Iowa that a win at Kinnick Stadium locks up their first Big Ten West title and a trip to the conference title game.

Indiana at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 5)

The Gophers handed Penn State its first loss, severely hurting its College Football Playoff chances. But winning out could still get Penn State to the conference championship. Indiana faces its toughest challenge in four games.

MEGAN RYAN