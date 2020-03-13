There was some confusion Thursday after the Big Ten conference canceled all of its remaining competitions for the year that the conference has now clarified.

As a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, college sports have ceased. But there is a possibility that some organized team activities could eventually resume. The Big Ten announced Friday all of those are suspended until April 6, at which point the conference will re-evaluate.

But that does leave the door open for teams to possibly practice again, even if they won't be competing. That could mean a delayed spring football. The Gophers practiced only four times, starting the first week of March, before spring break and all the stoppages. They were supposed to wrap up spring ball with the April 4 spring game.

With no competitions, practices or on-campus and off-campus recruiting right now, though, this is a complete dead period Big Ten athletics.