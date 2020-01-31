1. Michigan State (16-5, 8-2)

The Spartans haven't even hit their stride yet with a still-developing supporting cast, but Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are playing like the league's best inside-outside tandem.

2. Maryland (17-4, 7-3)

3. Illinois (16-5, 8-2)

4. Iowa (15-6, 6-4)

5. Rutgers (16-5, 7-3)

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard

Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell, who is undefeated at home this season, is the favorite to win Big Ten coach of the year at the midway point in conference play.

6. Penn State (15-5, 5-4)

7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5)

Badgers coach Greg Gard let fans know Thursday that there's nothing to worry about after second-leading scorer Kobe King left the program.

8. Indiana (15-6, 5-5)

The Hoosiers are having trouble giving standout freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis some help.

9. Gophers (11-10, 5-6)

10. Purdue (11-10, 4-6)

11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6)

12. Michigan (12-8, 3-6)

The Wolverines can't turn things around until senior guard Zavier Simpson returns from his suspension for violating team rules.

13. Nebraska (7-14, 2-8)

14. Northwestern (6-14, 1-9)