BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Format: Two four-team, double-elimination brackets in Omaha. The winners meet Sunday in a single championship game.

TV: All games on BTN

Gophers: Regular-season champion Minnesota faces Michigan State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The host Gophers went 2-1 vs. the Spartans two weekends ago.

Next the NCAAs: In its latest NCAA tournament projections, D1Baseball.com has five Big Ten teams making the 64-team field — Minnesota (16th in the RPI rankings), Indiana (23), Purdue (40), Ohio State (41) and Illinois (50). The Big Ten tournament champion receives an automatic NCAA tournament bid.