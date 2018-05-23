BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Format: Two four-team, double-elimination brackets in Omaha. The winners meet Sunday in a single championship game.
TV: All games on BTN
Gophers: Regular-season champion Minnesota faces Michigan State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The host Gophers went 2-1 vs. the Spartans two weekends ago.
Next the NCAAs: In its latest NCAA tournament projections, D1Baseball.com has five Big Ten teams making the 64-team field — Minnesota (16th in the RPI rankings), Indiana (23), Purdue (40), Ohio State (41) and Illinois (50). The Big Ten tournament champion receives an automatic NCAA tournament bid.
