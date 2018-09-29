Contrary to the well-known narrative of bankruptcies and struggles among some of the country’s largest guitar manufacturers, smaller guitar builders are thriving by producing a small number of electric guitars, focusing on a specialized market and limiting their backlogs.

Some of these boutique makers — known as luthiers — are doing better than ever, even if the businesses need to be tightly managed.

LsL Instruments in Santa Clarita, Calif., has been in business since 2008.

Though the company makes $450,000 a year in revenue, it is barely profitable, said owner Lance Lerman.

“There’s no room for OK in this business,” Lerman said. “The only way to survive is to make great instruments. If we don’t do it, somebody else will.”

Still, Tom Anderson’s Guitarworks in Newbury Park, Calif., just had one of its busiest years, its owner said.

Saddled with heavy debt and an oversaturated market, longtime giants such as Fender and Gibson, which has filed for bankruptcy, have been forced to redefine themselves to maintain sales and relevance.

But boutique guitar manufacturers like LsL and Anderson are prospering, said Tim Olsen, founding editor of the Guild of American Luthiers, a nonprofit organization that seeks to educate people on guitar making.

Because they occupy a specialized market that targets high-end buyers, smaller builders haven’t been as heavily affected by cultural shifts that have shrunk the prominence of electric guitars, he said.

“People weren’t interested in handmade guitars until the ’90s,” Olsen said. “Now in the past 10 years, there’ve been a lot of them. We’re seeing a renaissance.”

Anderson earned a reputation for making some of the finest electric guitars on the market, with artists such as Keith Richards, Kirk Hammett and Graham Nash all owning one of his namesake guitars.

In contrast to mass market guitars, which are mostly made in China and other overseas markets, boutique guitar makers specialize in higher-quality guitars that are mostly made by hand in Southern California.